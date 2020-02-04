2021 Kia Seltos starts at $23,110

During the big game last weekend Kia ran a commercial showing its good looking Seltos SUV. One thing that was outstanding was the pricing on the vehicle. Kia has updated the configurator for the Seltos with pricing.

The LX AWD base starts at $21,990 with the S version with FWD starting at the same exact price. An EX with AWD starts at $25,290. The S Turbo version has a turbo engine, AWD, and 7-speed DCT starting at $25,490.

The top of the line is the SX Turbo starts at $27,890 with turbo power and AWD. Packages and options will run that price up significantly. The destination charge that is added to the prices is $1,120.

