2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line packs turbo power

Hyundai has announced pricing for the highest performance car in its Sonata line. The power plant used in the car is all new and makes for the most powerful Sonata ever made. The engine is a Smartstream 2.5-liter turbo four-cylinder makes 290 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque.

The turbo engine is paired with an N eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters that is all-new. The car also features N Line suspension tuning with available 19-inch Continental ProContact summer tires.

The Sonata N Line will start at $33,200, with the version featuring summer tires starting at $33,400. Both MSRPs are in addition to a $995 freight charge. Buyers can opt for the Hyundai SmartSense suite of driver safety and assistance technology. The car also features special N sport front seats with leather and suede inserts.

