2021 Genesis GV80 SUV will cost under $50,000

Genesis is a brand meant to be luxurious, and when the GV80 SUV was announced, we assumed it would be expensive. As it turns out, the price for the Genesis GV80 is surprisingly on par with pricing on other SUVs. The cheapest SV80 SUV will cost $49,925.

The price gets the 2.5L turbo engine and rear-wheel drive. Adding all-wheel drive pushes the price to between $5,750 and $6,350 for each version. All six-cylinder GV8s will come with all-wheel drive. The car will come in Standard, Advanced, and Prestige trim levels.

Even on the base Standard offering, the GV80 offers full-LED lighting, load-leveling suspension, dual-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control, self-steering lane-keep assist, collision warning, and blind-spot monitoring. Faux leather covers seats and doors on the base GV80. A loaded 3.5T version will cost $71,975.

via MotorTrend

