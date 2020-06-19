2021 Ford F-150 teaser image shows LED packed front end

A new teaser message turned up on Twitter that gives the first official look at the next-generation F-150 landing as a 2021 model. The image is blacked out, and it’s very difficult to see much of what’s going on with the redesigned pickup. However, you can bet that Ford won’t stray very far from the formula that’s made the F-150 the best-selling vehicle in the country for decades.

What is highlighted in the very dark image is some interesting LED lighting that appears to surround the top and sides of the headlights along with a section that seems to wrap into the bumper of the truck. It does look somewhat similar to the admittedly attractive Super Duty front end, which we think is a good thing.

Truck fans the world over can’t wait to see what Ford rolls out with the revised 2021 F-150, which is an exceptionally critical model for Ford to get right. The design is expected to be an evolution of the current pickup, not revolutionary, but significant changes are expected under the skin.

via Autoblog

