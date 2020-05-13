2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle unveiled

Chevrolet has pulled the wraps off the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle aimed at law enforcement agencies. Chevy says the new Tahoe is available with two law enforcement agency packages, including the Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle and the Special Service Vehicle. The Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle is designed for high speeds and dynamic capability with the comfort required of an everyday patrol vehicle.

The Special Service Vehicle is focused on off-road and towing needs where high-speed operations aren’t required. Both vehicles are powered by the 5.3-liter V-8 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The Police Pursuit Vehicle uses the rocker covers from the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 LT4 engines to improve crankcase ventilation.

The pursuit version wears Firestone Firehawk Pursuit tires out on 20-inch wheels that help the vehicle to improve stopping distances and offer the performance required. The PPV also has special suspension tuning, a lower ride height, and a heavy-duty braking system with Brembo six-piston front calipers and 16-inch rotors. It also has a heavy-duty, clutch-type limited slippery differential and a 140 mph speedometer. The PPV comes in two or four-wheel-drive while the SSV is offered in four-wheel-drive only.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals