2021 Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon Base Trims Discontinued

Reports indicate that the GMC Canyon and the Chevrolet Colorado mid-size pickups are losing their base trim levels for the 2021 year model. Traditionally the trucks come in SL, SLE, SLT, and Denali versions. For the 2021 model year, the SL trim is being discontinued, and a new AT4 trim is being introduced reports GM Authority.

The new lineup will have the 2WT as the base trim for the line. It’s unclear if the discontinuation of the SL trim will mean base prices for the Canyon and Colorado increase for 2021. There are new versions of both trucks expected in 2022 or 2023 calendar years.

The new truck will roll on a GM 31XX-2 platform, which is a slight upgrade to the platform that the trucks roll on now. With truck prices being vital to the bottom line for Chevrolet and other automakers, and sales being down significantly thanks to coronavirus it’s not the time for prices to increase.

