2021 Cadillac Escalade starts at $76,195

Details have surfaced about the 2021 Cadillac Escalade that points to a starting price that increased by $1000 over the outgoing 2020 model. The starting price for the Escalade is $76,195 for the entry-level Luxury trim level. For the money, buyers get rear-wheel-drive with optional all-wheel-drive available. Pricing for the all-wheel-drive option is unknown at this time.

On the outgoing 2020 version of the Escalade, AWD cost $3000 to add. Walking up the 2001 Escalade Range is the Premium Luxury model starting at $85,695. The Sport model will cost $85,595. Buyers will also be able to add a Platinum Package on the Sport or Premium Luxury versions.

The Platinum Package on either the Premium Luxury or Sport models starts at $101,745. Power comes from a 6.2-liter V-8 engine paired up with a 10-speed automatic transmission. An optional 3.0-liter in-line six turbodiesel will be available, but it’s unclear how much that option will cost.

via GM Authority

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals