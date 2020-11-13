2021 Acura NSX will be offered in a new heritage color

Acura has confirmed that for 2021 it will offer the NSX sports car in a new heritage color that hasn’t been seen since the first-generation NSX. The color is called Long Beach Blue Pearl and it joins other heritage colors including Berlina Black and Indy Yellow. The 2021 NSX starts at $157,500 without the $1995 destination and handling fee.
Long Beach Blue Pearl is a premium color that adds an additional $1000 to the base price. Acura says that Long Beach Blue Pearl continues a long-standing tradition of NSX colors named after famous racetracks and corners. Only 88 first-generation NSX cars were painted the color when it was available between 2002 and 2005.
The 2021 NSX uses twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 engine paired with a nine-speed dual-clutch transmission and trio of electric motors. There are numerous options packages that will push the price higher than the $157,500 starting figure.
