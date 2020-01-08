2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition Debuts

Mini has unveiled the return of a special model of the convertible version of the car called the Mini Convertible Sidewalk. The car comes in Deep Laguna metallic and has hood stripes with contrasting edges. There are five other metallic colors offered, including White Silver, Moonwalk Grey, Thunder Grey, Enigmatic Black, and Midnight Black.

The car also has a black convertible top that has arrows woven into it. Available options include LED headlights and fog lights, automatic AC, and the interior lighting package. The wheels are 17-inch Scissor Spoke two-tone units.

Inside the car has Mini Yours anthracite leather with Petrol and Energetic Yellow thread. Three engine choices include a 1.5L three-cylinder with 102hp, a 134hp unit, and a 2.0L four making 192hp. The car will launch in March and will be sold globally, with some markets getting limited numbers.

