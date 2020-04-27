2020 iPhone SE now available from Tesco Mobile

Tesco Mobile has announced that the new 2020 iPhone SE is now available on their network in the UK on a range of contract options.

The handset is available for £22.49 a month for the 64GB model and £24.99 a month for the 128GB model and they comes with 1GB of data and 5000 minutes and texts.

iPhone SE comes in three beautiful colours — black, white and (PRODUCT)RED — and features an aerospace-grade aluminum and durable glass design, and a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with True Tone that adjusts the white balance to match the ambient light and offers incredible colour accuracy with its vibrant wide colour gamut. The familiar Home Button is designed with sapphire crystal and a steel ring to detect a user’s fingerprint for Touch ID, an easy, private and secure way to unlock iPhone, use Apple Pay and authorize App Store purchases. The Apple-designed A13 Bionic, introduced with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, provides unparalleled performance for every task — perfect for photography, gaming and augmented reality experiences — and enables great battery life. In addition, iPhone SE features the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone, which uses the image signal processor and Neural Engine of A13 Bionic to unlock Portrait mode(1), all six Portrait Lighting effects and Depth Control. Videos are even more immersive with stereo audio recording and cinematic video stabilization on the front and rear cameras.

You can find out more information about the new iPhone SE on Tesco Mobile over at their website at the link below.

Source Tesco Mobile

