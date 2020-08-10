2020 iPad Pro gets durability tested (Video)

The 2020 iPad Pro launched back in March, we have already seen a range of videos of the device and now we have a durability test video from JerryRigEverything.

In the video below, Zack from JerryRigEverything out the 2020 iPad Pro through a range of tests, this includes a bend test, burn test and more, lets see how the device does.

As we can see from the video the display on the iPad showed scratches at levels 6 and 7, this is the same as the majority of smartphones and also tablets on the market.

The tablet did OK in the bend test when it was tried with the Magic Keyboard Case, the tablet did not survive the bend test when it was tested without the case. As we can see from the video the device was easy to bend.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

