2020 Audi SQ7 and SQ8 land Stateside this spring

Audi has announced a pair of performance SUVs that will be coming to the U.S. this spring. The SUVs are the 2020 Audi SQ7 and the 2020 Audi SQ8. The best feature is that they both share the same 4.0L TFSI V8 engine that makes 500 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque.

Audi says that is good enough to push the vehicles from 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds. Both have standard 8-speed Tiptronic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive. Both also have rear-wheel steering for stability and low-speed maneuverability.

They also have available electromechanical roll stabilization to stiffen front and rear stabilizer bars when dynamic driving is detected. Audi is mum on pricing, saying it will be offered closer to launch.

