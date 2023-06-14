BougeRV Yuma 200W CIGS thin-film flexible solar panel review

If you are looking for a way to easily add a little extra juice to your batteries you might be interested in the thin-film flexible solar panels created by BougeRV. Thanks to its flexible design the companies range of solar panels can be easily mounted to curved surfaces either using the easy to stick adhesive that is already applied to the back of the solar panel or using the mounting holes that are already predrilled.

BougeRV has kindly allowed us to check out its Yuma 200W CIGS thin-film flexible solar panel hands-on. After using a wide variety of different solar panels on boats over the years I was a little skeptical on just how flexible the panel would be and how easy it would be to mount. As you will see in this review the panel is extremely flexible and features a durable construction that can be easily mounted on any curved surface whether it be on your caravan, RV, boat or somewhere else for other imaginative projects.

Yuma 200W solar panels

At the heart of the Yuma 200W panel lies CIGS, or Copper Indium Gallium Selenide technology. Not your typical rigid solar cell, CIGS is a state-of-the-art thin-film technology that extends the life of the solar panel and enhances its light sensitivity. The result? A durable, flexible panel that pushes the boundaries of current solar power technology.

Features of the Yuma 200W flexible solar panel

Lightweight and Durable: Easy to install and transport, and designed to withstand impacts and endure the wear and tear of transportation.

Easy to install and transport, and designed to withstand impacts and endure the wear and tear of transportation. High Performance in Various Conditions: Efficiently generates power even in low-light or shaded conditions, making it a reliable energy source.

Efficiently generates power even in low-light or shaded conditions, making it a reliable energy source. Slim and Aesthetically Pleasing: The slim profile enhances aerodynamics and the overall aesthetics of the installation.

The slim profile enhances aerodynamics and the overall aesthetics of the installation. Highly Flexible: Offers a 360-degree range of motion, enabling installation on a variety of surfaces, including uneven ones.

Offers a 360-degree range of motion, enabling installation on a variety of surfaces, including uneven ones. Easy Installation: Comes with pre-drilled holes and grommets on the corners for easy mounting with brackets, suction cups, or adhesive tapes.

Comes with pre-drilled holes and grommets on the corners for easy mounting with brackets, suction cups, or adhesive tapes. Crack Resistant: Unlike traditional monocrystalline solar cells, the Yuma 200W Flexible CIGS Solar Panel is resistant to cracking.

Unlike traditional monocrystalline solar cells, the Yuma 200W Flexible CIGS Solar Panel is resistant to cracking. Improved Energy Yield: Performs better at high temperatures using the CIGS technology, increasing the overall energy yield.

Performs better at high temperatures using the CIGS technology, increasing the overall energy yield. Versatile Application: Can be installed on a wide range of surfaces, including RVs, trucks, boats, tents, and roofs, and can also function as a portable solar panel.

Can be installed on a wide range of surfaces, including RVs, trucks, boats, tents, and roofs, and can also function as a portable solar panel. Cutting-Edge CIGS Technology: Utilizes Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS) technology to ensure improved light sensitivity and an extended lifetime.

The Yuma 200w is fitted with two cables, one for positive on the right and one negative connection on the left, each cable is 900mm long 12awg.

Lightweight and flexible

One of the main features of the Yuma 200W solar panel is its lightweight design. Weighing just over 7 pounds, this panel is a breeze to install. With pre-drilled holes and grommets at the corners, you have the flexibility to attach it using brackets, suction cups, or adhesive tapes. Its lightness also makes it a perfect companion for portable energy solutions, making it a truly versatile addition to your outdoor energy needs.

Thanks to its ultra-thin profile, this panel can bend a full 360 degrees. As you can see from the photos providing examples of its flexibility. The Yuma 200W solar panel can conform to virtually any surface. From the uneven roof of your RV to the curved surface of a boat, or caravan roof the panel’s adaptability ensures you can harness solar power from a plethora of locations.

Thanks to the durability inherent in CIGS technology, this solar panel can handle impacts, endure transportation, and even continue to function if it’s partially damaged. Check out the video below to learn more about the difference between flexible and rigid solar panels.

Yuma 200W CIGS Specifications

SKU: ISE138

ISE138 Max Power (Pmax): 200±5％W

200±5％W Operating Temperature Limits: -40℉ ~ +185℉

-40℉ ~ +185℉ Solar Cells Efficiency: 16%

16% Series Fuse Rating: 10A

10A Max. Power Voltage Vmp (V): 25±5％V

25±5％V Temperature Coefficient Pmax: -0.38%/℃

-0.38%/℃ Max. Power Current Imp (A): 8.02±5％A

8.02±5％A Temperature Coefficient Voc: -0.28%/℃

-0.28%/℃ Open Circuit Voltage Voc (V): 31.5±5％V

31.5±5％V Temperature Coefficient Isc: -0.008%/℃

-0.008%/℃ Short Circuit Current (Isc): 8.64±5％A

8.64±5％A Dimensions: 2685.60.06 inches

2685.60.06 inches Max. System Voltage: 1000V DC

1000V DC Weight: 7.05 lbs

7.05 lbs Warranty Description: 18-month limited warranty

18-month limited warranty Product Type: Solar Panel

BougeRV recommended PWM controllers :

10A ISE132

20A ISE135

30A ISE136

40A ISE119

Solar panel charging performance

One might think that with its focus on flexibility and portability, the Yuma 200W panel might compromise on performance. Well, you’ll be pleased to know that’s not the case. This solar panel is not only more effective in low-light conditions but can even generate up to 38% more power on a cloudy day compared to conventional monocrystalline panels. Such a feature underscores its all-weather adaptability and solidifies its place as a reliable energy source.

If you are wondering how to use the Yuma 200W with a battery backup unit, it’s relatively simple. The solar panel’s Open Circuit Voltage (31.5V) and Short Circuit Current (4.32A) allow for direct connection. You would need an appropriate charge controller and wiring, of course, which brings us to the subject of compatible PWM controllers. Based on your system needs, you can select from controllers such as the 10A ISE132 or the 40A ISE119, among others as recommended by BougeRV.

What’s the difference between Monocrystalline vs Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS)?

Monocrystalline Technology

Monocrystalline solar cells, often referred to as mono cells, have been in use since the early days of the solar power industry. They were developed in the 1950s and are the oldest type of solar cell technology.

Monocrystalline cells are made from a single crystal structure. They are easily recognizable by their uniform, dark color and rounded edges. The manufacturing process involves slicing cylindrical silicon ingots into thin wafers to make individual cells. This process ensures that the cells are pure, which increases their efficiency.

The main advantages of monocrystalline solar panels are their high efficiency and long lifespan, which can often be 25 years or more. However, they are generally more expensive to produce due to the complex manufacturing process and the use of high-purity silicon. Monocrystalline solar panels are also typically less flexible and heavier than their thin-film counterparts.

Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS) Technology

CIGS technology, a type of thin-film photovoltaic technology, came into prominence in the 1970s and 1980s, several decades after the development of monocrystalline cells. It was part of an effort to find a cheaper and more flexible alternative to silicon-based solar cells.

CIGS solar cells are composed of a thin layer of semiconducting material (in this case, Copper Indium Gallium Selenide) deposited on a supporting substrate, such as glass or plastic. The fabrication process is less energy-intensive and costly compared to the production of monocrystalline cells.

CIGS solar panels offer several benefits. They are lightweight and flexible, making them suitable for a variety of applications, including on curved surfaces, portable devices, or structures where weight is a concern. They also perform better in low-light and high-temperature conditions compared to traditional solar cells. However, as of my knowledge cutoff in September 2021, their efficiency, while better than other thin-film technologies, is still lower than that of monocrystalline cells.

Advantages of CIGS solar panels

CIGS thin-film technology offers several advantages over traditional silicon-based solar cells:

Efficiency: CIGS cells have one of the highest efficiency rates among thin-film technologies. This means they can convert a larger portion of the sunlight that hits them into usable electricity.

CIGS cells have one of the highest efficiency rates among thin-film technologies. This means they can convert a larger portion of the sunlight that hits them into usable electricity. Flexibility: CIGS cells are more flexible than traditional silicon solar cells. This makes them ideal for use on surfaces that are not flat, such as on the roofs of vehicles or irregular structures.

CIGS cells are more flexible than traditional silicon solar cells. This makes them ideal for use on surfaces that are not flat, such as on the roofs of vehicles or irregular structures. Weight: Because they are thin and flexible, CIGS solar panels are often lighter than conventional panels. This makes them easier to install and move.

Because they are thin and flexible, CIGS solar panels are often lighter than conventional panels. This makes them easier to install and move. Low-Light Performance: CIGS cells are known to perform well under low-light conditions, making them a good option for areas that do not get consistent, strong sunlight.

CIGS cells are known to perform well under low-light conditions, making them a good option for areas that do not get consistent, strong sunlight. Aesthetics: Due to their thinness and flexibility, CIGS panels can be integrated more seamlessly into various structures, offering a sleek and unobtrusive solar solution.

When it comes to harnessing the power of the sun, the Yuma 200W CIGS Thin-film Flexible Solar Panel with Tape is an efficient, versatile, and resilient choice. Whether you’re looking to power an RV, boat, or a tent in your favorite campsite, this flexible solar panel could be just the solution you need.

For more information on the full range of lightweight and flexible CIGS solar panels available jump over to the official BougeRV website for full specifications, purchasing options and more.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals