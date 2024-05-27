20 iPhone Tips to Enhance Your iOS Experience

Unlocking the full potential of your iPhone can be achieved by making a few simple adjustments to your device’s settings. We’ve compiled a list of 20 tips and tricks to help you get the most out of iOS 17.5, making your daily interactions with your iPhone more efficient, enjoyable, and tailored to your preferences.

Streamline Website Access with Automatic Human Verification

Tired of constantly solving CAPTCHA puzzles when accessing websites that require human verification? Enable the automatic verification feature on your iPhone to bypass these time-consuming and often frustrating tasks. This setting will automatically verify your identity, allowing you to access your desired content without interruption.

Prevent Unwanted Airdrop Syncs

To avoid unintentional Airdrop syncs between your iPhone and other devices, simply disable the “bring devices together” feature. This ensures that your device will only sync when you explicitly choose to do so, giving you full control over your data and privacy.

Quickly Undo Deleted Text

We’ve all experienced the frustration of accidentally deleting an important message. With iOS 17.5, you can easily undo this action by using a simple three-finger tap gesture. This feature saves you the hassle of retyping your message and helps you maintain the flow of your conversations.

Correct Calculator Errors with a Swipe

Making mistakes while using the calculator app is a common occurrence. Instead of clearing all your input and starting from scratch, simply swipe left or right on the numbers to correct any errors. This feature makes your calculations more efficient and less time-consuming.

Ensure Important Contacts Can Reach You

iOS 17.5 allows you to enable emergency bypass for specific contacts, ensuring that their calls and messages always reach you, even when your device is set to Focus mode. To activate this feature, simply:

Open the contact’s settings

Enable the emergency bypass option

This way, you’ll never miss an important communication from your loved ones or colleagues.

Precise Image Cropping Made Easy

When zooming in on photos, take advantage of the immediate crop icon for quick and accurate cropping. This tool allows you to edit your images with precision, ensuring that you capture the exact portion of the photo you desire.

Maintain Consistent Photo Editing

If you want to apply the same edits to multiple photos, iOS 17.5 makes it simple. Just copy the edits from one photo and paste them onto another. This feature streamlines your editing process, saving you time and effort.

Enjoy Ad-Free Reading in Safari

Intrusive ads can significantly hinder your reading experience when browsing news articles or other content in Safari. To combat this, enable Reader mode, which provides a clean and focused reading environment by removing distracting advertisements.

Efficiently Manage Safari Tabs

Safari allows you to pin important tabs and manage multiple tabs with ease. This feature helps you:

Keep track of essential web pages

Organize your browsing experience

Quickly access frequently visited sites

By leveraging these tab management tools, you can navigate the web more efficiently on your iPhone.

Set Timers to Limit Media Playback

Using the timer app, you can now automatically stop music or video playback after a specified duration. This feature is particularly useful for setting limits on your media consumption, helping you maintain a healthy balance between entertainment and other activities.

Protect Your Privacy with Guided Access

Guided Access is a powerful tool that allows you to lock your iPhone to a single app, preventing others from accessing your personal content. To enable this feature:

Open the Settings app

Navigate to Accessibility > Guided Access

Toggle the switch to turn it on

This added layer of security ensures that your privacy is maintained, even when your device is in the hands of others.

View Folder Notification Breakdowns

Long-holding on a folder now reveals notifications from individual apps within that folder. This feature allows you to manage your notifications more effectively, providing a clear overview of which apps require your attention.

Customize Your Home Screen

iOS 17.5 introduces wiggle mode, which allows you to hide or show homepages according to your preferences. This feature enables you to create a personalized home screen layout that suits your needs and style.

Eliminate Annoying App Review Popups

In-app ratings and reviews can be disruptive to your user experience. To avoid these unwanted popups, simply turn off the feature in your device’s settings. This will provide a smoother, uninterrupted app experience.

Provide App Feedback Quickly

Leaving app reviews is now easier than ever. In the App Store, simply tap the stars to quickly rate an app without navigating through multiple screens. This streamlined process encourages users to provide valuable feedback to app developers.

Navigate Maps with One Hand

Double-tapping and dragging in the Maps app now allows for effortless one-handed zooming. This feature enhances usability, particularly when you’re on the go and need to navigate with a single hand.

Enhance Your Typing Experience

For a more tactile typing experience, activate haptic feedback for your iPhone’s keyboard. This setting provides a subtle vibration with each keypress, improving the overall feel of typing on your device.

By implementing these tips and tricks, you can unlock the full potential of your iPhone and iOS 17.5. These features are designed to streamline your daily tasks, improve your device’s usability, and provide a more enjoyable, personalized experience. Embrace these enhancements and discover how they can positively impact your interaction with your iPhone.

