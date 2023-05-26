How to close all iPhone Safari tabs in one go

Opening new tabs in Safari is a breeze, but what happens when you want to clean up? If you are frustrated with the amount of tabs or windows you have open on your iPhone Safari browser and would like to know how to quickly close every single one, to tidy up your iPhone Safari browser. This quick guide will show you how to close all your iPhone Safari tabs effortlessly in one go.

Why should you close Safari tabs?

Understanding why you should close Safari tabs can motivate you to keep your browser tidy. Keeping too many tabs open can result in several issues. For instance, a multitude of open tabs can lead to confusion and make it challenging to find the information you need. Additionally, it can slow down your iPhone, as each open tab uses some amount of your phone’s memory. Also watch the video below for more tips and tricks as well as a video demonstration on how to close tabs.

Steps to close all iPhone Safari tabs

The process to close all your Safari tabs is straightforward. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Open Safari: Tap on the Safari app on your home screen. Navigate to the Tab View: In the bottom right corner of your screen, you will find the Tab View button, symbolized by two overlapping squares. Tap on this button. Long-press the ‘Done’ button: Now, look at the bottom right of your screen. You’ll see the Done button. Instead of a quick tap, long-press this button. Select ‘Close All [#] Tabs’: A menu will pop up, providing you with the option to ‘Close All [#] Tabs’, where [#] represents the number of your open tabs. Tap this option, and all your tabs will close in a flash.

How to manage iPhone Safari tabs

There’s another way to manage your Safari tabs. This method involves adjusting your iPhone settings to automatically close inactive tabs after a certain period. Here’s how:

Open Settings: Locate and tap the Settings app on your iPhone. Go to Safari: Scroll down through the list of applications until you find Safari. Tap on it to access Safari’s settings. Tap ‘Close Tabs’: Under the Tabs section, you will find the Close Tabs option. Tap it. Choose a Time Frame: Your choices here include ‘Manually’, ‘After One Day’, ‘After One Week’, or ‘After One Month’. This option will automatically close all your Safari tabs after the specified period of inactivity.

Summary

Keeping your Safari browser neat is vital for an optimal browsing experience. Here’s a quick recap:

Closing unnecessary Safari tabs can speed up your iPhone and make it easier to find the web pages you need.

To close all Safari tabs at once, open Safari , navigate to the Tab View , long-press the ‘Done’ button , and select ‘Close All [#] Tabs’ .

, , , and . To automate the process, open Settings, go to Safari, tap ‘Close Tabs’, and choose a time frame for automatic tab closure.

Armed with these simple steps, you can now manage your Safari tabs like a pro. Enjoy a smoother, faster, and more organized browsing experience!

