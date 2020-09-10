TerraMaster F2-422 10GbE professional 2-Bay 10GbE NAS

TerraMaster has unveiled their latest professional 2-Bay NAS in the form of the F2-422 10GbE powered by an Intel quad-core 1.5 GHz (turbo boost up to 2.3 GHz) processor supported by 4GB DDR3 memory (expandable up to 8 GB (4 GB + 4 GB) memory), a 10Gb Ethernet port, two 1Gb Ethernet ports together with and AES NI hardware encryption. The F2-422 device relies on the following six data security layers for $359.99

– Automatic scheduled backup

– Btrfs file system and snapshot

– Multi RAID array security

– AES hardware folder encryption and network transport encryption

– Cloud drive data backup

– File system Cluster

“Optimised snapshot technology generates 512 snapshots for every shared folder, and up to 8,192 overall system snapshots. In this way, users can benefit from flexible, storage-saving data protection. Since data recovery takes place at the file or folder level, businesses can also benefit from enhanced flexibility and efficient data recovery.”

As well as the new 2-Bay F2-422, The TerraMaster 10 GbE Series models include the F4-422 (4-Bay), F5-422 (5-Bay), and F8-422 (8-Bay) Professional NAS systems.

“The F2-422’s built-in 10Gb Ethernet port provides up to 10Gb of high-speed bandwidth. With 2 Seagate IronWolf SSD 4TB hard drives in RAID 0 mode, the device’s read and write speeds can reach 647MB/s and 651MB/s, respectively. Even without replacing the existing Cat6/6A cable’s network architecture, users can benefit from these rapid and best-in-class speeds. The device was designed with professional users in mind, including 4K video editors and users with large data and strict speed requirements.”

Source : TerraMaster

