1899 mystery science fiction TV series now streaming on Netflix

Earlier this week the new period mystery science fiction TV series 1899 premiered on Netflix offering a storyline set in 1899 and following a group of European migrants travelling from London on a steamship named Kerberos to start new lives in New York City. Check out the final trailer below released by Netflix to learn more about what you can expect from this mysterious series created by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar.

1899 TV series Netflix

“On their journey across the vast and treacherous Atlantic Ocean, the passengers of the Kerberos encounter the biggest mystery of their lives. Welcome to 1899, a deeply immersive new series from the creators of Dark.”

“On their journey across the vast and treacherous Atlantic Ocean, the passengers of the Kerberos encounter the biggest mystery of their lives. Welcome to 1899, a deeply immersive new series from the creators of Dark. On October 19, 1899, the steamship Kerberos is sailing from England to New York City. Four months earlier, its sister ship Prometheus disappeared without a trace on the same route. “

The first season in its entirety is now available to watch over on the Netflix streaming service and the production crew have concept for another two seasons. The TV series has received mostly positive reviews although it has been occasionally criticised for its pacing.

Source : Streaming





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals