15 Awesome iPhone Tricks & Tips

In this guide, we look at 15 awesome iPhone tips and tricks to help you get more out of your device. Are you an iPhone user looking to enhance your experience with your beloved device? Well, you’re in for a treat! Today, we delve into 15 fantastic tips and tricks that will elevate your iPhone usage to new heights. The tips and tricks were created by iDB and you can see these tips and tricks in action in the video below.

These range from basic functionalities to more advanced settings that you might not have explored yet. Let’s dive in!

Selecting Multiple Items in Lists: Imagine you’re organizing your emails and need to select several at once. Instead of tapping each one individually, use a two-finger drag across the items. This gesture is a nifty time-saver and works like a charm in list formats. Enhanced Dictation: Typing out texts or emails can be tedious, but not anymore! The iPhone’s updated dictation feature now allows for continuous voice-to-text conversion even while typing. This seamless integration of voice and text enhances your typing experience significantly. Quick Timer Set from Control Center: Need a timer set quickly? Swipe into your Control Center and set a timer there, bypassing the need to open the clock app. It’s all about efficiency and speed! Fast Access to Secondary Keyboard: Accessing special characters can be a hassle. But, with a simple press, drag, and release on the secondary keyboard button, those elusive characters are at your fingertips faster than ever. Interactive Volume Control: Did you know the volume indicator on your screen is interactive? You can drag it to adjust the volume to your preference, providing a more intuitive control. Easy Photo Cropping: In the Photos app, zooming into a picture now reveals a quick cropping tool. This makes photo editing straightforward and efficient, perfect for those on-the-go edits. Customizing Do Not Disturb Settings: Tailor your ‘Do Not Disturb’ settings to your lifestyle. You can allow certain contacts and apps to bypass this mode, ensuring you’re always reachable by the important people and apps in your life. Siri Message Sending Without Confirmation: Streamline your messaging by disabling Siri’s confirmation step when sending messages. This tweak makes sending messages via Siri quicker and more convenient. Adding Hyperlinks in Emails: Enhance your email composition by adding hyperlinks to specific words right in the Mail app. This feature brings a level of sophistication to your email communications. Weather App Maps: The iPhone’s weather app isn’t just about temperatures and forecasts. Explore different weather maps, including temperature, air quality, and wind, for a comprehensive understanding of your environment. Sharing Passwords via Airdrop: Share your passwords securely through Airdrop from the iCloud keychain. This feature emphasizes both convenience and security in digital interactions. Siri Commands for Coin Toss, Dice Roll, and Definitions: Siri is more versatile than you might think. Ask it to flip a coin, roll dice, or define words, adding an element of fun and functionality to your daily interactions. Advanced Photo Search in iCloud: iCloud Photos now allows detailed searches, including by camera type and subject. This advanced search capability makes finding that perfect photo easier than ever. Erase Data After Failed Passcode Attempts: Security is paramount. Your iPhone can be set to erase all data after 10 incorrect passcode attempts, safeguarding your information in extreme scenarios. Setting a Default Web Browser: Prefer Chrome or Firefox over Safari? Set your favorite as the default web browser on your iPhone for a more personalized web browsing experience.

As you can see, these 15 tips and tricks for your iPhone are designed to enhance your user experience in various ways. From simple gestures to advanced settings, there’s something here for every iPhone user. We encourage you to try these out and share your experiences. By exploring these features, you’ll unlock new levels of convenience and efficiency in your daily iPhone use. Happy exploring!

