13 Inch M4 iPad Pro Reviewed (Video)

The 2024 M4 iPad Pro 13, recently reviewed by The Tech Chap, brings several significant hardware upgrades, ensuring it stands out in the tablet market. While it maintains the same 10-hour battery life as its predecessor, the advancements in performance, design, and accessories make it a notable update.

Design and Build

You will be pleased to know that the 2024 M4 iPad Pro 13 features a sleek and modern design. Apple has made this model the thinnest device it has ever produced, measuring just 5.1mm thick. The lighter and thinner design makes it extremely portable, ideal for users on the go. The tablet now boasts an OLED screen, which offers better color accuracy, deeper blacks, and improved contrast compared to the previous mini LED screens.

Additionally, the base storage has been increased from 128GB to 256GB, providing more space for your apps, photos, and videos. One of the most user-friendly updates is the centered landscape camera, which enhances the utility for video calls and photography, ensuring you always look your best during virtual meetings.

Performance

If you’re wondering how the iM4 Pad Pro 13 stacks up in terms of performance, you’ll be pleased to learn about the new M4 chip. This chip makes the iPad Pro 13 one of the fastest tablets available, rivaling the performance of the MacBook Pro M3 but without the need for a fan. This means you can perform high-end tasks such as video editing in Final Cut Pro and using Logic Pro seamlessly. The fanless operation ensures that the device remains silent even during intensive tasks, maintaining a strong battery performance.

Display

The iPad Pro 13’s OLED display is a significant upgrade, providing better visual quality for all your media needs. The screen offers better color accuracy, deeper blacks, and improved contrast. Whether you are watching movies, editing photos, or simply browsing the web, the enhanced display quality is noticeable. Additionally, the adaptive True Tone flash improves photo quality, making your pictures look even more professional.

Pricing and Storage

The base model of the 2024 M4 iPad Pro 13 starts at $200 more than its predecessor, but this increase is justified by the doubled storage capacity. However, if you plan to enhance your iPad with accessories like the Apple Pencil Pro and the Magic Keyboard, the overall cost can become quite steep. These accessories are designed to enhance the user experience, especially for creative professionals, but they do require additional investment.

Accessories

The new Apple Pencil Pro and the redesigned Magic Keyboard are worth mentioning. These accessories significantly enhance the iPad Pro 13’s functionality, making it an excellent tool for creative professionals. The Apple Pencil Pro offers greater precision and new features that are particularly useful for artists and designers. Meanwhile, the Magic Keyboard provides a more comfortable typing experience, effectively transforming your iPad into a mini-laptop.

Limitations

Despite the impressive hardware, the M4 iPad Pro 13 still operates on iPadOS. This operating system, while powerful, imposes certain limitations compared to a full-fledged laptop OS. Many features and capabilities of the hardware might be underutilized due to these constraints, which is something to consider if you need a device for more complex computing tasks.

Comparison with MacBook Pro

There is a significant overlap between the 2024 iPad Pro 13 and the MacBook Pro, especially when considering features and pricing. For some users, particularly those who prefer a traditional computing experience, the MacBook Pro might offer better value. It’s important to assess your specific needs and how you plan to use the device before making a purchase.

While the 2024 iPad Pro 13 is an impressive piece of technology with many advanced features, its high cost and the limitations of iPadOS might not justify the upgrade for everyone. However, for power users who can fully utilize its capabilities, particularly in creative and professional applications, it remains a compelling choice.

Source & Image Credit: The Tech Chap



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals