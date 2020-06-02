ADG 100W GaN charger, USB-C, HDMI and Ethernet hub

ADG is the world’s first 100W Gallium Nitride charger with 9-in-1 USB-C hub, with 100W power delivery, ADG can power your laptops, tablet, smartphones and more. Early bird pledges are available from $59 for a ADG 100W GaN Charger and Hub, with worldwide shipping expected to take place during August 2020.

Watch the promotional video below to learn more about the powerful GaN charger complete with USB-C hub, HDMI, Ethernet, microSD card slot and more.

1 X USB-C Power Delivery 100W/Data

1 X USB-C Power Delivery 100W

1 X USB-C APPLE 2.4A 12W 10Gbps

1 X USB-A APPLE 2.4A 12W 10Gbps

1 X HDMI 4K60HZ HDR

1 X SD

1 X MicorSD

1 X Gigabit Ethernet

1 X 3.5mm Audio Jack

“In our daily life, we are surrounded by portable devices. These are some of the devices we carry around, we need them when we do daily work. But what if I tell you that you can actually do different things such as connecting accessories, transferring data…and charging devices. All at the same time with just one essential tool? The 100 Watts Gallium Nitride technology makes it a card sized charger that enables you to charge 4 devices at high speed with 3 x USB-C and 1 x USB-A ports.”

“Using Gallium Nitrate Technology, we can make ADG a small, lightweight, high efficiency and low cost product. The new Gallium Nitride semiconductor material allows for power devices that can operate at higher voltages and switching frequency which results in smaller and more efficient chargers. ADG utilizes the industry-leading Navitas GaNFast NV6117 Power IC to miniaturize components normally found in traditional chargers. The new Gallium Nitride semiconductor material allows for power devices that can operate at higher voltages and switching frequency which results in smaller and more efficient chargers. “

Specifications :

Product Dimensions: 94 x 76 x30mm / 3.7″ x 2.99″ x 1.18″

Product Weight: 210g / 7.4oz / 0.46 lb

Power Input: AC 100-240V, 50/60Hz, 2.4A

Max Power Output: 100W

Ports: 3 X USB-C, 1 X USB-A, 1 X HDMI, 1 X Ethernet, 1 X SD, 1 X Micro SD, 1 X Audio

– 1 X USB-C: 100W Power Delivery, USB-C 3.1 Gen2 10Gbps data transfer

– 1 X USB-C: 100W Power Delivery.

– 1 X USB-C: 5V/2.4A Charging, USB-C 3.1 Gen2 10Gbps data transfer.

– 1 X USB-A: 5V/2.4A Charging, USB-A 3.1 Gen2 10Gbps data transfer.

– 1 X HDMI: [email protected] Display Port.

– 1 X Gigabit Ethernet: 1000 Million bits per second NETWORK SPEED GIGABIT INTERNET.

– 1 X SD/ 1 X Micro SD: SD/Micro SD UHS-1 with speed up to 104Mb/s,

– 1 X Audio: 3.5mm Audio.

Protection: Over-current, Over-voltage, Over-temperature, Short-circuit Protection

