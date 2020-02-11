ZIRUX portable 100w fast charger and 10,000mAh battery

ZIRUX is a compact fast charge GaN offering a 100w fast charger battery hub equipped with a 10,000mAh battery together with two USB ports and a microSD card slot. Early bird pledges are available from $54 offering a considerable 58% saving off the recommended retail price.

The Kickstarter campaign a successful worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2020. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the technology integrated into the compact 100w charger.

“Do you find having to bring your charger, power bank, and dongles while traveling a bother? Have you ever thought that a single product can replace them all? Charger X can. Take care of all your Fast-charging and Data-transfer tasks with this new Charger-Battery-Hub! Embrace the convenience by backing this wonderful gadget today!”

Features of the ZIRUX 100w charger include :

– Replaces all your messy dongles

– Charges your devices up to 3 times faster with 100W PD fast charge tech

– Latest GaN Technology minimized size for traveling, FAA-approved for carry-on

– 3 charging ports for multiple-charging

– View, edit, copy and transfer your files quickly and safely on USB and micro SD/TF card

– Large 10,000mAh battery keeps your mobiles on for hours

– Travel-friendly plugs – charge all around the world

– Power output detection makes sure your devices are charged at optimal voltage

– Extra safety with multiple stages of protection systems against overcharging and shorts

Source : Kickstarter

