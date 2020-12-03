ZTE Axon 20 5G launches globally 21st of December

ZTE has announced that they will be launching the ZTE Axon 20 5G globally on the 21st of December 2020.

The company is launching the device in United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, United Arab Emirates, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.92 inch OLED display that features a 90Hz refresh rate and come with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution.

The device features a Snapdragon 765G and it comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage and a raneg of cameras.

On the front of the device there is an under the display 32 megapixel Selfie camera, on the back there is a a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a two megapixel depth camera. It also comes with a 4220 mAh battery and fast charging.

You can find out more information about the ZTE Axon 20 5G at the link below, pricing will be announced closer to launch.

Source ZTE

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals