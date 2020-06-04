ZTE Axon 11 4G smartphone announced

ZTE is launching a new version of its Axon 11 smartphone, the ZTE Axon 11 4G this handset has a different processor than the previous models it comes with a Helio P70 processor.

The handset comes with a 6.47 inch AMOLED display that features a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, there are no details on RAM and storage options as yet.

The ZTE Axon 11 4G comes with a 4000 mAh battery and fast charging, there is also a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the device there is a 20 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back of the handset there is a quad camera setup.

The four rear cameras include a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel wide angle camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

Source ZTE, XDA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals