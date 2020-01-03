New Zotac ZBOX Edge mini PC systems at CES 2020

Zotac has introduced its new slimline mini PC systems this week in the form of the Zotac ZBOX Edge MI643 and Zotac ZBOX Edge CI341, both of which will be showcased at next week’s CES 2020 electronic show in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, But you can expect the mini PCs to be made available to purchase sometime this year. As soon as more details on pricing and availability are released by Zotac will keep you up to speed as always. In the meantime check out the specifications for each below.

Zotac ZBOX Edge CI341 mini PC

– Intel Celeron N4100 quad-core processor

– – Intel UHD 600 graphics

– 2 x SODIMM slots for up to 8GB of DDR4-2400 memory

– 1 x M.2 2242/2280 slot

– 1 x HDMI 2.0

– 1 x DisplayPort 1.2

– 3.5mm audio jack

– 2 x Gigabit Ethernet

– 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports

– 1 x USB 3.0 Type-C port

– microSD card reader

– 802.11ac WiFi

– Bluetooth 4.2

Zotac ZBOX Edge MI643 mini PC

– Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core processor

– Intel UHD graphics

– 2 x SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of DDR4-2400/2666 memory

– 1 x M.2 2242 slot

– 1 x M.2 2280 slot

– 1 x HDMI 2.0

– 1 x DisplayPort 1.2

– 3.5mm audio jack

– 2 x Gigabit Ethernet

– 3 x USB 3.1 Type-A ports

– 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C port

– microSD card reader

– 802.11ac WiFi

– Bluetooth 5.0

Source : Liliputing

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals