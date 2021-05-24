Zoom calls can now be automated using IFTTT

Zoom and IFTTT have now partnered to provide integrations to automate your Zoom workflow using the awesome IFTTT. The If This Then That service allows a user to program a response to events, the programs that control this response are called applets, and a simple graphical user interfaces used to construct them. “Connect your Zoom to hundreds of other services. Zoom unifies cloud video conferencing, simple online meetings, and cross platform group chat into one easy-to-use platform.”

For more information on the new integrations between Zoom and IFTTT jump over to the official page on the IFTTT website by following the link below.

“You can also track all your meetings in a spreadsheet, get notified before a call starts, or make your own IFTTT applet. However, since last year, you’re limited to 3 free applets, so keep that in mind if you don’t want to pay for a subscription. If you decide to go the custom route, Zoom can be used as both a trigger (when a meeting starts, ends, or is created) and an action (start a meeting).”

Source : IFTTT : Android Police

