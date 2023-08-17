Zenvo Aurora comes with 1,850 horsepower

Zenvo has unveiled their new hypercar, the Zenvo Aurora and the car will come with a massive 1,850 horsepower and it will have a top speed of 280 miles per hour and a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 2.3 seconds.

The Zenvo Aurora will be available in two different versions the Aurora Tur and the Agil, one is built for the track, the other for the road, the car is ahybrid that features a 6.6 litre quad-turbo V12 and an electric motor.

Newly unveiled on the eve of Monterey Car Week, the Zenvo Aurora is a milestone moment. Aurora marks the lightest and most powerful road car Zenvo Automotive has ever produced, while also marking the start of a new era for the Danish brand, with a ground-up, all-new design of hypercar, with a genuine no compromise approach to performance.

Named after and the lightweight, fast, and beautiful nature of the rare light phenomenon, Aurora Borealis, the Zenvo Aurora is designed with driving pleasure in mind. An unfiltered connection from the driver seat to the road.

Built on an all-new ZM1 modular monocoque design from Zenvo, developed with carbon structure experts Managing Composites, every parameter is maximised to the threshold of limitations and compromise. As such, and to ensure no compromise between comfort and track focus, Aurora launches with two different approaches launched simultaneously. Each meet the uncompromising brief, while offering owners the option of which style of driving and design they prefer. The aggressively styled Aurora Agil is complimented by the beautifully elegant Aurora Tur.

You can find out more details about the new Zenvo Aurora over at Zenova at the link below, the car will be limited to 50 cars of each model and production will start in 2025 with deliveries in 2026.

Source Zenvo



