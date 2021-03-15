Zack Snyder’s Justice League second trailer released ahead of March 18th premier on HBO

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming Zack Snyder’s Justice League release which will take place in a few days time on March 18th, 2021. Often referred to as the “Snyder Cut” the new version of the movie first released back in 2017 offers the director the chance to provide his cut of the film. Justice League is the fifth film of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and based on the DC Comics superhero team of the same name, director the Zack Snyder’s Justice League film provides the director with a chance to show his planned release before he left the film’s production due to the death of his daughter.

“In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.”

Source : YouTube

