Young Souls indie RPG adventure launches on PC and PS4 March 10th

Jérôme Fait Co-founder of indie games develop in studio 1P2P Studio has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about their new game Young Souls will be launching on the PlayStation 4 later this month.

Available to play from March 10, 2022 onwards the role-playing brawler game provides both single player and cooperative modes. As Jenn and Tristan fight their way through the dungeons of the Gobelin world in a quest to find their father. Check out the quick gameplay trailer below for more information what you can expect from the game which will also be available to play on PC via Steam.

Young Souls game indie RPG

– Play a dynamic & deep side-scrolling RPG beat‘em up as Jenn and Tristan, solo or in co-op, as you explore the four unique biomes of the goblins’ twisted world and the stylish world of the humans.

– Customise your combat gear by unlocking & upgrading hundreds of weapons, armour sets and accessories, to save the world as you know it.

– Unlock unexpected story paths as you fight your way through dozens of epic dungeons, hordes of enemies and over 20 fearsome bosses in the goblin realm.

– Young Souls combines the classic beat‘em up and story-rich role-playing genres through a beautifully crafted story, and in a world crafted with stunning art direction.

“As orphans, Jenn and Tristan’s life path brought them to a mysterious scientist, who took them in and cared for them as his own children. But one day, he disappeared under very odd circumstances. While searching desperately for him, the duo found a hidden cellar and the Moon Gate portal, transporting them to a dangerous parallel world where goblins thrive. Your adventure begins as you fight to bridge these two very different worlds.”

Source : Steam : PlayStation

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals