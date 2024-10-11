You Won’t BELIEVE What This iPhone 16 Pro Mod Does!

Phone Repair Guru has transformed an iPhone 16 Pro into a stunning transparent device that showcases its intricate internal components. This meticulous process not only enhances the visual appeal of your phone but also provides a unique window into the sophisticated engineering that powers it. By following this step-by-step guide, you can achieve a truly remarkable modification that will make your iPhone stand out from the crowd. The video below walks us through the process, let’s find out how it is done.

The Step-by-Step Process to Achieve Transparency

To begin the transformation, carefully disassemble your iPhone 16 Pro by removing the back glass to access the internal components. This crucial initial step lays the foundation for the entire modification process. Once inside, you’ll need to remove various elements, such as the wireless charging coil and magnets, handling them with utmost care to ensure the phone’s functionality remains intact.

The next phase involves removing the aluminum backing, which requires the use of acetone and gallium. Acetone plays a vital role in dissolving adhesives, while gallium weakens the aluminum, making it easier to remove. This step demands precision and patience to prevent any damage to the phone’s delicate internals.

Overcoming Challenges and Ensuring Structural Integrity

One of the most significant challenges in this process is removing the wireless charging coil and aluminum backing. To overcome this hurdle, applying heat is a critical technique. By softening the adhesive bonds with heat, you can assist the removal process, while gallium further aids in weakening the aluminum for a smoother extraction.

After successfully removing the aluminum, it’s essential to reattach components like the camera bumps to the back glass using superglue. This step ensures that all parts are securely in place, maintaining the phone’s structural integrity and preventing any potential damage.

Testing Functionality and Enhancing Protection

Once you have reassembled your iPhone 16 Pro, it’s crucial to reinstall the MagSafe magnets and wireless charging coil. To ensure that the modification hasn’t compromised the phone’s operational capabilities, thoroughly test features like flash, wireless charging, and camera performance. This step confirms that your device remains fully functional despite the transparent transformation.

To protect your newly modified iPhone and complement its transparent aesthetic, consider using accessories such as a Taurus screen protector and an Oand 360 spin case. These additions not only safeguard your device from potential damage but also showcase the visible internal components, highlighting the intricate technology within.

Transforming your iPhone 16 Pro into a transparent marvel is a complex yet immensely rewarding endeavor. By following this detailed guide and exercising patience and precision, you can successfully modify your device, revealing its internal beauty while maintaining full functionality. The end result is a stunning, one-of-a-kind iPhone that showcases the intricate engineering and sophisticated technology that powers it, making it a true conversation piece and a testament to your dedication and skill.

Source & Image Credit: Phone Repair Guru



