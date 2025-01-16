Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G: Unboxing and Features

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G is the latest addition to Xiaomi’s popular Redmi Note series, offering a compelling blend of premium features and affordability. This smartphone is designed to appeal to users who seek advanced technology without the high price tag associated with flagship devices. The Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G focuses on delivering excellent display quality, impressive camera performance, and fast charging capabilities. While it builds upon the foundation laid by its predecessor, the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus, the upgrades are more evolutionary than innovative. Despite this, the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G remains a strong contender in the highly competitive mid-range smartphone market. The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a detailed look at the handset.

Design and Build Quality:

The Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G features a sleek and modern design that is sure to turn heads. The device features a large 6.67-inch AMOLED display that curves gently at the edges, creating an immersive visual experience. The display is framed by slim bezels, which contribute to the phone’s premium look and feel. The back panel of the device is available in a stylish vegan leather finish, offering a luxurious texture and improved grip compared to traditional glass or plastic backs. Xiaomi has placed a strong emphasis on durability with this smartphone. The front of the device is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which offers excellent resistance against scratches and drops. Additionally, the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G features an IP68 rating, ensuring that it can withstand exposure to water and dust. However, it is worth noting that the phone’s frame is made of plastic rather than metal, which slightly detracts from its otherwise premium aesthetic.

6.67-inch AMOLED display with curved edges

Vegan leather back panel for improved grip and premium feel

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and IP68 water and dust resistance

Display Excellence:

One of the standout features of the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G is its impressive 6.67-inch AMOLED display. With a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels (1.5K), the screen delivers incredibly sharp visuals and vibrant colors, making it a joy to consume content on this device. The display supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, ensuring that streaming high-quality video content is an immersive and enjoyable experience. The 120Hz refresh rate of the display guarantees smooth scrolling and fluid animations, enhancing the overall user experience. Additionally, the display features 1920Hz PWM dimming, which effectively reduces screen flicker, making it more comfortable for users to engage with the device for extended periods.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G: Unboxing & Features

1.5K resolution (2712 x 1220 pixels) for sharp visuals

Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support for immersive video streaming

120Hz refresh rate and 1920Hz PWM dimming for smooth and comfortable viewing

Performance and Software:

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G is powered by the capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. This processor provides solid performance for everyday tasks and moderate gaming, ensuring that the device runs smoothly and efficiently. Users can choose between two memory configurations: 8GB of RAM paired with 256GB of internal storage, or 12GB of RAM with 512GB of storage. While the lack of expandable storage via a microSD card slot might be a limitation for some users, the base storage options should be sufficient for most.

For gaming enthusiasts, the device features a dedicated HyperOS gaming mode, which offers customization options and performance optimization. However, it is important to note that the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G may struggle with more demanding games when played at higher settings.

The smartphone runs on the latest Android 14 operating system, with Xiaomi’s custom HyperOS 1.0 skin on top. HyperOS 1.0 delivers a cleaner and more customizable interface compared to previous MIUI versions, offering a more streamlined user experience. Xiaomi has committed to providing three major Android OS updates and four years of security patches for the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G, ensuring that the device remains up-to-date and secure for years to come.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset for solid performance

8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB memory configurations

Android 14 with HyperOS 1.0 for a clean and customizable user interface

Camera Performance:

The Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G truly shines in the camera department, thanks to its impressive 200MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS). This high-resolution sensor allows users to capture incredibly detailed photos with excellent clarity and sharpness. The main camera is supported by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, which is perfect for capturing expansive landscapes or group shots, and a 2MP macro lens for close-up photography. This versatile camera setup offers users the flexibility to capture a wide range of subjects and scenarios.

In terms of video capabilities, the device can record 4K footage at 30 frames per second and 1080p video at 60 frames per second. The 20MP front-facing camera is capable of capturing crisp selfies and can record Full HD video, making it ideal for video calls and vlogging.

The camera software is enhanced by AI-powered features, such as object removal and real-time translation, which add value to the photography experience. These features, combined with the impressive hardware, make the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G a strong choice for content creators and photography enthusiasts.

200MP primary sensor with OIS for detailed and sharp photos

8MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP macro lens for versatile shooting

AI-powered features like object removal and real-time translation

Battery and Charging:

The Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G is equipped with a large 5,110mAh battery, which easily lasts a full day on a single charge, even with heavy usage. However, the real highlight is the device’s 120W fast charging technology. This incredibly fast charging solution allows the phone to go from 0% to 100% in under 30 minutes, which is a catalyst for users who are always on the go and need to quickly top up their device. While the absence of wireless charging might disappoint some users who prefer the convenience of cable-free charging, the ultra-fast wired charging more than makes up for it.

5,110mAh battery for all-day usage

120W fast charging for quick top-ups (0% to 100% in under 30 minutes)

Audio and Connectivity:

The Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, delivering rich and immersive sound for music playback and video content. While the device lacks a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack, it compensates for this by offering eSIM functionality alongside dual physical SIM slots. This provides users with greater flexibility in terms of connectivity options, allowing them to use multiple networks or separate personal and work numbers on a single device.

As a 5G-capable smartphone, the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G ensures that users can take full advantage of the latest high-speed mobile networks. This future-proofs the device as 5G networks continue to expand and evolve, guaranteeing fast and reliable connectivity for years to come.

Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos for immersive audio

eSIM functionality and dual SIM slots for connectivity flexibility

Full 5G compatibility for fast and reliable mobile network performance

Summary

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G is a compelling mid-range smartphone that successfully balances affordability with premium features. Its standout strengths include the high-resolution 1.5K AMOLED display, the versatile 200MP camera system, and the ultra-fast 120W charging capability. These features, combined with solid performance from the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and a clean, customizable user interface in HyperOS 1.0, make the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G a strong contender in its price segment.

However, it is important to note that the upgrades over its predecessor, the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus, are more incremental than innovative. As such, current owners of the previous model may not find the improvements significant enough to justify an immediate upgrade. For users coming from older devices or those new to the Redmi Note series, the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G offers a well-rounded package of performance, design, and functionality at a competitive price point, making it an attractive option in the mid-range smartphone market.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt



