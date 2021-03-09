Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro gets reviewed (Video)

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro were made official recently and now we get to have a good look at the new Pro model.
The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a good look at the design and features on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro.
The device features a 6.67 inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and it comes with a Snapdragon 732G mobile processor and a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM. There is also a choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage.
The Redmi Note 10 Pro comes with a 108 megapixel wide angle main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, 5 megapixel tele macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. On the front of the handset there is a 16 megapixel camera for selfies. The device also features a 5020 mAh battery and fast charging.
Source Tech Spurt
