Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro gets reviewed (Video)

By

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro were made official recently and now we get to have a good look at the new Pro model.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a good look at the design and features on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro.

The device features a 6.67 inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and it comes with a Snapdragon 732G mobile processor and a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM. There is also a choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro comes with a 108 megapixel wide angle main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, 5 megapixel tele macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. On the front of the handset there is a 16 megapixel camera for selfies. The device also features a 5020 mAh battery and fast charging.

Source Tech Spurt

Filed Under: Gadgets News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets