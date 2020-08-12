Geeky Gadgets

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra smartphone announced

Xiaomi has launched another new Android smartphone, the Redmi K30 Ultra and the device is equipped with a 6.67 inch AMOLED display.

The display has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor and comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

There is also a choice of 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage and the handset comes with a 4,500 mAh battery and a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the device there is a 20 megapixel popup camera and on the back there are four cameras. These include a 64 megapixel main camera, 13 megapixel ultrawide camera, 5 megapixel telephoto camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

Pricing for the new Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra will start at CNY 1,999 which is about $287 at the current exchange rate.

