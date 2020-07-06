Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4C unveiled

Xiaomi has added a new fitness tracker to its range with the launch of the new Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4C and it is designed to be a budget friendly device.

The Mi Smart Band 4C comes with a 1.08 inch display and it features a resolution of 128 x 220 pixels, there is also a 130 mAh battery.

The battery will give you up to two weeks of usage on a single charge and it takes just two hours to charge to full, via the built in USB port.

The new Mi Smart Band 4C is designed for a range of sports which including outdoor running, exercise, cycling, the treadmill and fast walking. It also comes with a sleep tracker built in and also has a notification feature for your smartphone.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4C is available in Malaysia for RM 99.00 which is about €21 at the current exchange rate it is also expected to launch in more countries soon.

Source GSM Arena

