Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones get official

Xiaomi has announced the launch of two new smartphones, the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, both handsets are 5G devices.

The Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro come with a 6.67 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and they are both powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

The handsets come with up to 12GB of RAM, the main differences between the two handsets is the cameras. They both come with a 20 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies, there are different cameras on the back.

The Xiomi Mi 10 comes with a 108 megapixel primary camera, a 13 megapixel wide angle camera, and two two megapixel cameras. The Mi 10 pro comes with a 108 megapixel primary camera, a 12 megapixel short telephoto camera, an 8 megapixel long telephoto camera and a 20 megapixel ultra wide camera.

The Mi 10 has a 4,780 mAh battery and 30W fast charging, the Mi 10 Pro has a 4500 mAh battery and 50W fast charging. Prices for the Mi 10 start at 3,999 yuan which is about $573 and the Mi 10 Pro at 4,999 which is about $716.

