Xiaomi Civi Android smartphone unveiled

Xiaomi has launched a new mid range Android smartphone, the Xiaomi Civi and the handset features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM or 12GB of RAM

The device has two storage options 128GB or 256GB and it comes with a 6.55 inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The display om the device comes with support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

The new Xiaomi Civi comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it features 55W fast charging, it has a range of cameras. The battery can be fully charged in just 45 minutes.

There is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear. The front camera is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies and this features a 32 megapixel sensor.

On the rear the three camera are made up of a 64 megapixel wide angle main camera, plus an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixel telephoto camera.

The new Xiaomi Civi will be available in China on the 30th of September, the 8GB of RAM model will cost CNY 2,600 which is about $400 and the 12GB of RAM model with 256GB of storage will retail for CNY 3,200.

Source GSM Arena

