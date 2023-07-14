Xbox Summer Accessories Collection 2023 unveiled

Microsoft has this week announced its Xbox 2023 Summer Accessories Collection. This collection, which is the second of its kind, is a follow-up to the successful launch of its first collection last spring. The new collection is set to include seven unique accessories, each designed to add a touch of sparkle and shine to every Xbox player’s gaming experience.

The Xbox Summer Accessories Collection for 2023 is a blend of style and functionality. Each product in the collection is designed to enhance the gaming experience while adding a unique aesthetic touch. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a hardcore enthusiast, this collection has something for everyone.

The PowerA Advantage wired controller

The PowerA Advantage Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S is a standout piece in the collection. It comes in a unique purple sparkle design, reminiscent of a deep-space nebula, with swirls of purple and gold. This controller is not just about aesthetics; it also offers performance enhancements. It features two programmable Advanced Gaming Buttons and 3-Way Trigger Locks for game-specific trigger depth. The controller is compatible with Windows 10/11 and comes with a 2-year limited warranty. It is available for purchase at $37.99 USD ERP.

The Hyperkin Xenon wired controller

Hyperkin has brought back the nostalgia of the Xbox 360 Controller with the Xenon Wired Controller. This controller is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10|11 PCs. It features precision analog triggers, a share button for Xbox Series X|S, vibration feedback for a realistic gaming experience, and a 3.5 mm headset jack. The controller is available for pre-order at $49.99 USD ERP and will officially launch on July 24, 2023.

The WD_BLACK D30 game drive SSD

The WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive SSD for Xbox is a part of the Limited Edition Summer Collection. This game drive offers 1 TB of additional storage and accelerated speeds up to 900 MB/s, reducing long load screens. It is compatible with Xbox Series X|S and comes with a 1-month membership of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The game drive is available for purchase at $129.99 USD ERP.

The PDP wired controller

The PDP Wired Controller for Xbox is available in two designs – Frosted Diamond and Australian Opal. These controllers offer enhanced features and customizability. They come with dual rumbles and impulse triggers, built-in audio controls, programmable back buttons, and laser-etched texture on grips, thumbsticks, and triggers. These controllers are available for purchase at $39.99 USD ERP each.

The Audeze Maxwell Ultraviolet Edition wireless gaming headset

The Audeze Maxwell Ultraviolet Edition Wireless Gaming Headset is a part of the collection. Full details of this product can be found on the Xbox website. It is available for pre-order at $329.00 USD ERP and will officially launch on August 15, 2023.

Source : Microsoft



