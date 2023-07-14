Geeky Gadgets

Xbox Summer Accessories Collection 2023 unveiled

Xbox summer accessories collection 2023

Microsoft has this week announced its Xbox 2023 Summer Accessories Collection. This collection, which is the second of its kind, is a follow-up to the successful launch of its first collection last spring. The new collection is set to include seven unique accessories, each designed to add a touch of sparkle and shine to every Xbox player’s gaming experience.

The Xbox Summer Accessories Collection for 2023 is a blend of style and functionality. Each product in the collection is designed to enhance the gaming experience while adding a unique aesthetic touch. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a hardcore enthusiast, this collection has something for everyone.

PowerA Advantage Wired Controller

The PowerA Advantage wired controller

The PowerA Advantage Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S is a standout piece in the collection. It comes in a unique purple sparkle design, reminiscent of a deep-space nebula, with swirls of purple and gold. This controller is not just about aesthetics; it also offers performance enhancements. It features two programmable Advanced Gaming Buttons and 3-Way Trigger Locks for game-specific trigger depth. The controller is compatible with Windows 10/11 and comes with a 2-year limited warranty. It is available for purchase at $37.99 USD ERP.

The Hyperkin Xenon wired controller

Hyperkin has brought back the nostalgia of the Xbox 360 Controller with the Xenon Wired Controller. This controller is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10|11 PCs. It features precision analog triggers, a share button for Xbox Series X|S, vibration feedback for a realistic gaming experience, and a 3.5 mm headset jack. The controller is available for pre-order at $49.99 USD ERP and will officially launch on July 24, 2023.

WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive SSD for Xbox

The WD_BLACK D30 game drive SSD

The WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive SSD for Xbox is a part of the Limited Edition Summer Collection. This game drive offers 1 TB of additional storage and accelerated speeds up to 900 MB/s, reducing long load screens. It is compatible with Xbox Series X|S and comes with a 1-month membership of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The game drive is available for purchase at $129.99 USD ERP.

The PDP wired controller

The PDP Wired Controller for Xbox is available in two designs – Frosted Diamond and Australian Opal. These controllers offer enhanced features and customizability. They come with dual rumbles and impulse triggers, built-in audio controls, programmable back buttons, and laser-etched texture on grips, thumbsticks, and triggers. These controllers are available for purchase at $39.99 USD ERP each.

The Audeze Maxwell Ultraviolet Edition wireless gaming headset

The Audeze Maxwell Ultraviolet Edition Wireless Gaming Headset is a part of the collection. Full details of this product can be found on the Xbox website. It is available for pre-order at $329.00 USD ERP and will officially launch on August 15, 2023.

Source : Microsoft

