Xbox Series X wireless controllers now available to pre-order

Complementing the start of pre-orders for the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S next-generation games consoles, Microsoft is now taking preorders for its new Xbox Series X wireless controllers which is available in a “Shock Blue” finish. The Xbox Series X wireless controllers area also available in White and Black.

The Xbox Wireless Controller is available for the same starting price as the original Xbox Wireless Controller at $59.99 and supports the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows 10 PCs. “Experience the modernized design of the Xbox Wireless Controller, featuring sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort during gameplay. Stay on target with textured grip and a hybrid D-pad. Seamlessly capture and share content with a dedicated Share button. Quickly pair with, play on, and switch between devices including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, iOS, and Android.”

It is also worth remembering that the Xbox Design Lab will go offline on October 14th 2020 and no more of the Xbox Design Lab custom controllers will be available for purchase from Microsoft until 2021. Any orders created before October 13th 2020 will be fulfilled, although Microsoft has not confirmed a specific launch date for the new Xbox Design Lab, but as always we will keep you informed and up-to-date as more information is released.

Source : Microsoft

