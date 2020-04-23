Xbox Series X logo revealed by Microsoft trademark application

Without any formal announcement Microsoft may have inadvertently revealed the new logo for its next-generation Xbox Series X games console. Thanks to a trademark application by Microsoft eagle eye spotters have noticed what could be the Xbox Series X logo. Microsoft has yet to confirm this.

The Microsoftro Series X trademark application shows the new design of the Series X logo and reads “The mark consists of the word SERIES in a vertical formation to the right of which appears a stylized letter X”.

“The future of gaming has never been more inspiring. Creativity in games is flourishing. New services empower you to discover more games—and bring you closer to the games and creators and streamers you love. The cloud creates a massive opportunity to stream console-quality games and play with the people you want, wherever you want. And for many of us, nothing is more inspiring than the dawn of a new console generation.”

Check out the trademark application registered by Matthew E. Moersfelder for Microsoft your self by following the link below. The filinf date is listed as April 16th 2020 and is listed as a 630 – New Application – Record Initialized Not Assigned To Examiner.

Source : Trademark : BGR

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals