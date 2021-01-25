Latest This Week On Xbox episode features Hitman 3 launch and more

Microsoft’s Major Nelson has once again released a new episode in the ongoing This Week On Xbox bringing you the latest news and releases on the Xbox platform. This weeks episode includes more details on the launch of Hitman 3, Redout: Space Assault, The Crew 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, FIFA 21 amd more.

“Hitman 3 is the eighth main installment in the Hitman series and the final entry in the World of Assassination trilogy, following Hitman (2016) and Hitman 2 (2018). The single-player story concludes the plot arc started in Hitman, and follows genetically-engineered assassin Agent 47 and his allies as they hunt down the leaders of Providence, the secretive organization controlling the world’s affairs. “

The stealth game Hitman 3 has launched this week offering the latest creation from the team at IO Interactive. Hitman 3 is now available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia. Just like its predecessors, Hitman 3 is played from a third-person perspective and players once again assume control of assassin Agent 47. Travelling to various locations to carry out contracted assassinations, following a storyline that continues from the first two games in the series.

