X6 Window cleaning robot $245

The X6 is a square shape, single-sided window cleaning robot, equipped with a powerful vacuum motor that keeps the robot securely attached to the vertical surface of your windows. The two patented high-friction and anti-slippery silicone belts enable the robot to move freely on the surfaces. While the fiber mopping clothes are specially designed for the window cleaning robot provide the best cleaning results possible and can be removed and washed when required.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Glass-cleaning, an annoying thing in many places all the world, especially big and high windows, as well as some outdoor windows. If you leave your windows for a week, they will be definitely covered with dust and become more obvious after wind or rain. It is very inconvenient and hard work to clean them by yourself, however hiring professional cleaning workers is expensive and dangerous. TOP ATC window cleaning robot costs you less than having your windows professionally cleaned one time. It will be a good helper in your life. Many families, cleaning suppliers, shops, offices, etc. like it very much.”

Features of the X6 window cleaning robot :

– Applicable on glass of any thickness.

– Artificial Intelligent technology applied.

– Long-distance remote controller.

– It can be used on a frameless window.

– Auto-stop after work completed.

– Fast cleaning speed up to 2mins per square meter.

– Specially designed fiber mopping cloth.

– Built-in Uninterruptible Power System(UPS).

– 3 Auto cleaning modes

– Highly reliable anti-falling algorithm.

– Auto and manual remote control.

– High strength safety rope holds up to 150kgf.

– Low power consumption (65W, 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz)

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals