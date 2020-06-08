World of Warcraft Shadowlands livestream postponed

Blizzard Entertainment has announced that its World of Warcraft: Shadowlands livestream , expected to take place tomorrow on June 9th 2020 has been postponed and more details about the expansion will be unveiled in the future World of Warcraft’s 8th expansions : Shadowlands, was first unveiled by Blizzard back in 2019 during the opening ceremony of BlizzCon.

“With a single act of destruction, Sylvanas Windrunner has ripped open the way to the afterlife. Azeroth’s staunchest defenders have been dragged into all-consuming darkness. An ancient force of death threatens to break its bonds and unravel reality.

Hidden realms of wonder and horror await any who would pass to the other side. The Shadowlands is home to an entire realm of the departed; it is a world between worlds whose delicate balance preserves life and death itself.

As one of Azeroth’s greatest champions, you have been granted the power to cross over in body and soul. Now you must investigate a conspiracy to unmake the cosmos, and help Warcraft legends journey back… or fulfill their ultimate destiny.”

More important voices than ours need to be heard, and now is the time to listen. We are postponing our upcoming World of Warcraft: Shadowlands livestream planned for June 9, and will share more details about the expansion in the future. — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) June 5, 2020

Source : WoW : Eurogamer

