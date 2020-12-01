Working Apple 1 computer with Woz Box headed to auction (Video)

A working Apple 1 computer with an original box signed by Steve Wozniak and many or the original parts and manuals is headed to auction.

When the Apple 1 launched it retailed for $666.66 and this one is expected to raise considerably more at auction, bidding will start at $50,000 but it is expected to raise a lot more.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This Apple-1 computer was restored to its original, operational state in September 2020 by Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen, and a video of it running and functioning is available upon request. A comprehensive, technical condition report prepared by Cohen is available to qualified bidders; he evaluates the current condition of the unit as 8.0/10. Aside from the presence of the exceptionally rare original shipping box—one of just a handful of known Apple-1 and box sets known today—the most remarkable aspect of this Apple-1 computer is that it is documented to be fully operational: the system was operated without fault for approximately eight hours in a comprehensive test.

You can find out more details about this working Apple 1 computer over at RR Auction at the link below, bidding starts on the 10th of December.

Source RR Auction, MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals