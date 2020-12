Working Apple 1 computer with Woz Box headed to auction (Video)

A working Apple 1 computer with an original box signed by Steve Wozniak and many or the original parts and manuals is headed to auction.

When the Apple 1 launched it retailed for $666.66 and this one is expected to raise considerably more at auction, bidding will start at $50,000 but it is expected to raise a lot more.



This Apple-1 computer was restored to its original, operational state in September 2020 by Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen, and a video of it running and functioning is available upon request. A comprehensive, technical condition report prepared by Cohen is available to qualified bidders; he evaluates the current condition of the unit as 8.0/10. Aside from the presence of the exceptionally rare original shipping box—one of just a handful of known Apple-1 and box sets known today—the most remarkable aspect of this Apple-1 computer is that it is documented to be fully operational: the system was operated without fault for approximately eight hours in a comprehensive test.

You can find out more details about this working Apple 1 computer over at RR Auction at the link below, bidding starts on the 10th of December.

Source RR Auction, MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more