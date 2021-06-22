Woodward Dream Cruise returns as the pandemic eases

Last year, the annual Woodward Dream Cruise was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fans of the event who missed the cruise last year will be thrilled to hear that the Woodward Dream Cruise is returning and will kick off on August 21. Ford is returning as the title sponsor for the event.

Ford Performance marketing manager Rob Johnston says that it’s fitting the Woodward Dream Cruise is celebrating the first-generation Bronco for 2021. The first-generation Bronco was built from 1966 to 1977, with the first model hitting dealerships in August 11, 1965.

As part of the Woodward Dream Cruise, Ford is celebrating the Bronco two and four-door models rolling off of the assembly line at the Michigan Assembly Plant nearly 25 years to the day since the last Bronco was built there. Ford will also be displaying some other vehicles at the event, including its Mach-E SUV and the all-electric 2022 F-150 Lightning. The event is expected to attract more than 1.5 million people and more than 40,000 cars from around the world. 2021 is the fourth year in a row that Ford has sponsored the event.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals