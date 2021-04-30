New Linksys Hydra Pro 6E and Atlas Max 6E routers now available from $500



Linksys has announced the imminent availability of its new 6E routersoffering connection to the 6GHz band, perfect for device-heavy homes to ensure “optimal performance for video conferencing, working and learning from home, as well as the latest AR and VR devices” says Linksys. The Linksys Hydra Pro 6E is now available to purchase directly from the Linksys website priced at $500 will soon be available worldwide from Linksys resellers. The Linksys Atlas Max 6E as a 3-pack is also available now for $1,200.

The Linksys Hydra Pro 6E tri-band router provides you with multi-gigabit Wi-Fi speeds at up to 6.6Gbps (AXE6600) to cover 2,700 square feet and more than 55 devices at one time. It combines built-in mesh technology and industry-leading chipset from Qualcomm for wire-like stability and blazing-fast performance for a home full of people to enjoy pro gaming or HD streaming.

The new 6 GHz band offers interference-free signal and ultra-fast speeds

Unleash multi-gig speed for livestreaming, VR gaming, video conferencing

Ultra-fast data streaming and connection between devices

Extreme speeds and limitless connectivity throughout your home

Coverage up to 2700 sq. ft., 55+ devices, and speeds up to 6.6 Gbps

“Wi-Fi 6E is driving a surge in technology innovation and we’re proud to deliver next-level solutions that harness 6E speeds and efficiency, coupled with built-in Velop Intelligent Mesh,” says Harry Dewhirst, vice president of business development, Linksys. “As the market’s first Wi-Fi 6E system certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance we remain steadfast in our commitment to provide our customers reliable, innovative and secure Wi-Fi solutions.”

“The 6 GHz WiFi band unleashes multi-gigabit speed and supports more than 55 of your latest 8K streaming, VR gaming, and work-from-home devices at one time.”

Source : Linksys

