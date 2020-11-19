Logitech Esports G Pro X Superlight wireless gaming mouse $150

Logitech has unveiled a new lightweight wireless gaming mouse weighing just 63 g or 2.2 ounces. Equipped with the 25,600 DPI Logitech G exclusive HERO 25K sensor the latest gaming mouse has been designed for competitive gaming and Esports, offering “unrivaled precision, speed, and consistency” says Logitech. Even at high DPI, HERO is apparently 10X more power efficient than previous Logitech G sensors.

“Focus on nothing but winning with LIGHTSPEED, our innovative, pro-grade wireless technology for responsive performance and robust connectivity. PRO X SUPERLIGHT delivers extreme accuracy and ultra fine control for complete confidence especially during the intense, split-second moments of tournament play.”

“PRO X SUPERLIGHT is our lightest and fastest PRO mouse ever. Meticulously redesigned and engineered to reduce weight while enhancing performance, the PRO X SUPERLIGHT is the new weapon of choice for the world’s top esports athletes.

PRO X SUPERLIGHT meets the highest standards in sustainability. PCV-free and using eco-friendly PCR (post-consumer resin), it’s a fully carbon neutral certified product. Our manufacturing facilities have been reduced to net zero carbon emissions through the purchase of renewable energy and carbon offsets.”

The Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT Lightweight gaming mouse will soon be available to purchase directly from the Logitech online store and partners worldwide priced at $150 and will be available in both black and white finishes.

Source : Logitech

