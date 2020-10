HyperX Cloud II wireless gaming headset launches for $150

HyperX has launched a new gaming headset this week specifically designed for gamers offering a fast connection for seamless audio, a full days worth of use from a single charge, 30 hour battery life, detachable noise cancelling microphone multiplatform compatibility and more. The HyperX Cloud II Wireless gaming headset will be available priced at $149.99 from HyperX’s online store next month from November 20th 2020 onwards.

“The HyperX Cloud was built to be an ultra-comfortable gaming headset with amazing sound. We put a lot of thought into the details of our HyperX signature memory foam, the premium leatherette, clamping force, and weight distribution to create a headset that’s comfortable through long gaming sessions. It’s no wonder that it’s become the preferred gaming headset for millions of gamers.”

Driver: Dynamic, 53 mm with neodymium magnets

Type: Circumaural, Closed back

Frequency response: 15Hz-20kHz

Impedance: 60 Ω

Sound pressure level: 104dBSPL/mW at 1kHz

T.H.D.: ≤ 1%

Weight: 300 g

Weight with mic: 309 g

Cable length and type: USB charge cable (0.5 m)



“Whether you want to focus on the competition or relax with some of your favorite games, there’s a Cloud that’s perfect for you. The comfort of the Cloud II Wireless is a perfect match for a long-lasting battery and a fast 2.4Ghz wireless connection.”

Features of the HyperX Wireless Cloud II gaming headset include HyperX Signature Memory Foam and Premium Leatherette, 7.1 surround sound, integrated microphone monitoring – available on Cloud II Wireless, 53mm Driversdetachable noise-cancelling microphone and aluminum frame design. For more information jump over to the official HyperX Wireless Cloud product page by following the link below

