HyperX Cloud Stinger Core white 7.1 wireless gaming headset

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology has introduced a new white 7.1 wireless gaming headset this week in the form of the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core, product reference: HHSS1C-KB-WT/G priced at £75.

“HyperX strives to bring reliable and affordable gaming products that offer the best experience for console gamers,” said Andrew Ewing, console products business manager, HyperX. “The Cloud Stinger Core wireless gaming headset offers users a stylish white color scheme that delivers the comfort and style inherent in HyperX products.”

The Cloud Stinger Core wireless gaming headset weighs just 275 grams, and offers soft earcup cushions for comfort during long gaming sessions. The gaming headset supports both PC and PlayStation 4 and offers a range of features including volume controls located on the earcup, a swivel-to-mute noise-canceling microphone, and adjustable steel sliders. Specifications of the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core gaming headset include :

– Driver: Dynamic, 40mm with Neodymium magnets

– Type: Close-back

– Frequency response: 20-20kHz

– Impedance: 16 ohms

– Sound pressure level: 95.5dBSPL,1mW at 1kHz

– T.H.D: ≦2%

– Battery life: up to 17 hours

– Wireless Range: 2.4Ghz – Up to 12 meters (open field)

– Element: Electret condenser microphone.

– Polar pattern: Uni-directional, Noise-cancelling

– Frequency response: 50Hz-18kHz

Source : HyperX

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals