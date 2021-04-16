ENACFIRE G10 true wireless earbuds designed for gaming

If you are looking for an affordable pair of true wireless earbuds priced at just $27 you may be interested in the ENACFIRE G10, designed for gamers. With a specific focus on gaming, the G10 include a Role Switch feature to gently streamline the single mode switching process, allowing you to break through the master-slave restrictions of traditional wireless earbuds to flip between Single Earbud and Couple Earbud Mode in a second without the need for a complicated manual connection process, say its creators.

“The ultra-low-latency technology from ENACFIRE’s proprietary Bluetooth chip helps to accelerate the audio processing to provide a better gaming experience with even more detail to help players immerse themselves into new worlds. Using this Game Mode provides 40% faster speed and high 200 ms transmission delay. Whether playing or listening to music, this will enhance the experience and provide smooth audio.”

“The ENACFIRE G10 earbuds have an expertly-tuned sound that is ultra-realistic with triple-layer composite diaphragms to give music a wider soundstage with exceptional accuracy across the entire frequency range. Using a 30% lighter dynamic driver, the G10 deliver 40% more bass, 100% more treble and clear mids so that music is heard clearly and with impressive quality. Working on Bluetooth 5.0, they have a range of up to 10 m/33 ft and a strong and stable connection.”

Source : TPU

