Belkin Special Edition Boost wireless chargers

Belkin has created a new range of Special Edition Boost wireless charges designed for Apple’s range of wireless products iPhones, Airpods and Apple Watches, allowing all 3 to be charged simultaneously. Priced at $130 the Boost wireless chargers are now available directly from the Belkin website and are available in either black or white finishes.

The 7.5W iPhone charging pad will charge your smartphone through most lightweight cases, so you never need to remove your phone from its case to charge. Belkin has also used stainless steel and “premium materials” exclusively for Apple to ensure the dock seamlessly compliments your Apple devices.

“Charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods faster and all at the same time with a 3-in-1 Wireless Charger. Designed with premium materials uniquely for Apple, this special edition charging dock includes a 7.5W wireless charging pad for an iPhone, a magnetic charging module for an Apple Watch, and a 5W pad to wirelessly charge your AirPods. It’s also Qi certified for safety and is compatible with most phone cases.”

Features :

– Qi is a wireless technology that uses inductive charging.

– White light confirms active wireless charging

– Amber light indicates an error with charging – this could be due to foreign object detection, misalignment, or other errors

– Charge three devices–iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods–all at once.

– Designed for Apple

– Case compatible with most lightweight cases

– LED light indicates proper and safe charging

– Qi certified for safety and connection assurance

– 3-year warranty

Source : Belkin : MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals