SliceCharge 3 Pro 10 coil desktop wireless charger

The development at team Hard Cider Labs has created and launched a powerful 10 coil desktop wireless charging station in the form of the SliceCharge 3 Pro. Capable of providing a variety of different ways to keep your devices charged thanks to its 6-in-1 design.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $89 or £70, offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the SliceCharge 3 Pro Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the SliceCharge 3 Pro project review the promotional video below.

“In the past three years, Hard Cider Labs has been continually adopting new technologies and integrating your feedback. In July, we’ve launched the SliceCharge Hub Edition and SliceCharge 3 Watch Edition. Now, we’re excited to introduce you to the ultimate SliceCharge 3 Pro Edition. With this 9-coil wireless charging area, SliceCharge 3 Pro Edition enables you to charge three phones effortlessly at once. Meanwhile, the unique rotatable Watch Stand not only has a built-in third-party MFi-Certified Watch Charger but it can be adjusted to your ideal position and perfectly match any watch strap.”

“SliceCharge Pro was the world’s first 5-coil free-position wireless charger. To further improve the charging efficiency while balancing the safety at the same time, we design a 9-coil charging pad that offers you enough charging area. Our 6-in-1, 10-coil desktop charging station—SliceCharge 3 Pro Edition, allows you to enjoy both speedy position-free wireless charging and a tidy work environment.”

The SliceCharge 3 Pro has an integrated third-party MFi-Certified Apple Watch charger and offers a 65W USB-C PD power supply. SliceCharge 3 Pro Edition is also equipped with a Type-C port with up to 30w of power and an 18W USB-A port to charge your other favorite devices, such as iPad, Switch, and even MacBook Air. For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications, jump over to the official SliceCharge 3 Pro crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Specifications :

– Compatibility: iPhone 8/8 Plus, iPhone X/Xr/Xs/Xs Max, iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S7/S7e/S8/S8+/S9/S9+/S10/S10+/S10e Plus, Apple Watch 1/2/3/4/5/6, and other devices with Qi standard

– Input: 15V⎓4.3A 65W

– Output: Qi Wireless 1: 10W Max, Qi Wireless 2: 10W Max, Qi Wireless 3: 10W Max, Verified & optimized for iPhones 8 or later: 7.5W, USB-C port: Up to 30W Max, USB-A Port: Up to 18W Max, Apple Watch Charging: 5W Max

– Materials: High-class fabric, PU leather, Aluminum Alloy Body, Plastic

– Color: Space Grey

– Dimensions: 9.76″ x 3.98″ x 0.53″ / 248 x 101 x 13.5mm

– Weight: 16.0oz / 460g

Source : Kickstarter

